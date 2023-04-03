Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Luke Maile makes his season debut when the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)
- Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Maile picked up a hit in 38.3% of his games last year (31 of 81), with multiple hits in nine of those contests (11.1%).
- He hit a long ball in three of 81 games in 2022 (3.7%), including 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile drove in a run in 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 17 of 81 games a year ago (21.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.221
|AVG
|.221
|.290
|OBP
|.313
|.358
|SLG
|.291
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/8
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|16 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|5 (11.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Smyly will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old left-hander, started and went three innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.