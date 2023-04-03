Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park. Connor Overton will be on the mound for Cincinnati, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 156 home runs ranked 19th in Major League Baseball.

The Reds ranked 26th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

Cincinnati ranked 21st in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Cincinnati scored 648 runs (four per game) last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.

The Reds had the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.303).

Cincinnati had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Reds pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.86 last year, which ranked 28th in MLB.

Cincinnati had a combined 1.391 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send out Overton for his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old righty last pitched Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Mitch Keller 4/1/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs - Home Connor Overton Drew Smyly 4/4/2023 Cubs - Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/5/2023 Cubs - Home Hunter Greene Marcus Stroman 4/6/2023 Phillies - Away Nick Lodolo Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies - Away Graham Ashcraft Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies - Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.