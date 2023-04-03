The 2023 campaign continues for Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs (1-2) as they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) in an early-season game at Great American Ball Park on Monday, April 3. Gametime is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +100 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is set in the contest.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Overton - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cubs were favored 51 times and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Cubs won 22 of their 43 games, or 51.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs averaged 1.1 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (86 total in road outings).

Chicago slugged .380 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Reds were victorious in 47, or 37.6%, of the 125 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Reds came away with a win 44 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Cincinnati hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

The Reds had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Curt Casali 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

