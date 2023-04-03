Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Stephenson picked up at least one hit 29 times last year in 50 games played (58.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (36.0%).
- In six of 50 games last year, he went yard (12.0%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Stephenson picked up an RBI in 19 out of 50 games last year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (22.0%).
- He scored in 18 of 50 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.395
|AVG
|.247
|.449
|OBP
|.298
|.593
|SLG
|.376
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|20/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Smyly will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went three innings.
- In 22 games last season he finished with a 7-8 record and had a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP.
