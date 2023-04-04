On Tuesday, Jason Vosler (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Vosler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Vosler picked up a hit in 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), with at least two hits in seven of them (19.4%).

He went yard in 11.1% of his games in 2022 (four of 36), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vosler drove in a run in nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.3%).

He scored 14 times last season in 36 games (38.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 15 .250 AVG .283 .322 OBP .377 .423 SLG .522 5 XBH 6 2 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/6 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)