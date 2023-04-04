After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

  • India slugged .376 while batting .246.
  • India picked up a hit in 67.0% of his games last season (69 of 103), with at least two hits in 21 of them (20.4%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • India picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his 103 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.7% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with two or more runs on eight occasions (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.246 AVG .246
.328 OBP .325
.408 SLG .348
15 XBH 13
7 HR 3
23 RBI 18
49/15 K/BB 45/17
1 SB 2
51 GP 52
31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%)
19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went six innings.
  • Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP, compiling a 3-2 record.
