Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)
- India slugged .376 while batting .246.
- India picked up a hit in 67.0% of his games last season (69 of 103), with at least two hits in 21 of them (20.4%).
- He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- India picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his 103 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.7% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), with two or more runs on eight occasions (7.8%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.408
|SLG
|.348
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|18
|49/15
|K/BB
|45/17
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|31 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (73.1%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (21.2%)
|19 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (38.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.8%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (26.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Wesneski starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he started and went six innings.
- Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP, compiling a 3-2 record.
