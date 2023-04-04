Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (1-3) and Cincinnati Reds (3-1) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Cubs, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.

The Cubs will give the nod to Hayden Wesneski versus the Reds and Luis Cessa.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Reds 2.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds were chosen as underdogs in 125 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (37.6%) in those games.

Last year, Cincinnati won 40 of 106 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Cincinnati scored the 23rd-most runs in baseball (648 total, four per game).

The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule