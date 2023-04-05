The Cincinnati Reds and Jason Vosler, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

  • Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Vosler picked up a hit in 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), with at least two hits in seven of those contests (19.4%).
  • In four of 36 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Vosler drove in a run in nine games last season out of 36 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (three times).
  • He scored in 14 of his 36 games last year.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 15
.250 AVG .283
.322 OBP .377
.423 SLG .522
5 XBH 6
2 HR 2
6 RBI 6
14/6 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 17
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Stroman (1-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
