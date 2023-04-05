The Cincinnati Reds and Jason Vosler, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Vosler picked up a hit in 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), with at least two hits in seven of those contests (19.4%).

In four of 36 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Vosler drove in a run in nine games last season out of 36 (25.0%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (three times).

He scored in 14 of his 36 games last year.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 15 .250 AVG .283 .322 OBP .377 .423 SLG .522 5 XBH 6 2 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/6 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

