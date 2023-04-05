Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jonathan India (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)
- India slugged .376 while batting .246.
- India picked up a base hit in 69 out of 103 games last season (67.0%), with at least two hits in 21 of those contests (20.4%).
- He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- India drove in a run in 29 out of 103 games last year (28.2%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).
- He scored a run in 37.9% of his games last season (39 of 103), with more than one run on eight occasions (7.8%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.408
|SLG
|.348
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|18
|49/15
|K/BB
|45/17
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|31 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (73.1%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (21.2%)
|19 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (38.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.8%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (26.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Stroman (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
