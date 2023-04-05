Jose Garcia -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 5 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Garcia picked up a hit in 35.4% of his games last season (17 of 48), with at least two hits in seven of those games (14.6%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 48 games last season, he hit only one long ball.
  • In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 29
.123 AVG .170
.186 OBP .202
.138 SLG .250
1 XBH 4
0 HR 2
4 RBI 6
28/5 K/BB 48/4
2 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 29
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Stroman (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
