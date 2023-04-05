The New York Knicks (46-33) hope to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 24-20 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Pacers put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Knicks give up.

Indiana is 28-18 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up more points per game at home (118.8) than on the road (113), but also concede more at home (119.2) than on the road (118.8).

In 2022-23 Indiana is conceding 0.4 more points per game at home (119.2) than away (118.8).

This year the Pacers are collecting more assists at home (27.2 per game) than on the road (26.4).

Pacers Injuries