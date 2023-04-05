How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds ranked 19th in baseball with 156 home runs last season. They averaged one per game.
- Last year the Reds slugged .372, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- Cincinnati finished 14-12 over the 26 games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Chicago ranked 22nd in the majors with 657 total runs scored last season.
- Last year the Reds ranked 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Cincinnati had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati had the 28th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors last season.
- The Reds had a combined WHIP of 1.391 as a pitching staff, which was fifth-worst in baseball last season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds are sending Hunter Greene (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Mitch Keller
|4/1/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-2
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Rich Hill
|4/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Vince Velásquez
|4/3/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Drew Smyly
|4/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 12-5
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Marcus Stroman
|4/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Zack Wheeler
|4/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bailey Falter
|4/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|-
|4/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|-
