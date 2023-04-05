On Wednesday, Wil Myers (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Myers got a hit 49 times last season in 87 games (56.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (19.5%).

He homered in 9.2% of his games in 2022 (eight of 87), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25 of 87 games last season (28.7%), Myers drove in a run, and 12 of those games (13.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

He scored a run in 31.0% of his games last season (27 of 87), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.4%).

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 39 .208 AVG .309 .289 OBP .345 .304 SLG .485 6 XBH 16 3 HR 4 18 RBI 23 43/14 K/BB 43/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 45 23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%) 4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%) 10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

