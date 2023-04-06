Having won three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Hurricanes take on the Predators.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/5/2023 Hurricanes Predators 5-3 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 225 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.

With 211 goals (2.7 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9% Tyson Barrie 80 13 41 54 43 28 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 46 17 24 41 13 23 44.9%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 195 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 247 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players