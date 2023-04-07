Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)
- Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Fraley picked up a hit in 55.9% of his games last season (38 of 68), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (20.6%).
- Including the 68 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 12 of them (17.6%), hitting a home run in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley drove in a run in 19 games last year out of 68 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 10.3% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He came around to score 25 times in 68 games (36.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.287
|AVG
|.238
|.368
|OBP
|.331
|.511
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|22/10
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|40
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (52.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (27.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
