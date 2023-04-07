On Friday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

  • Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Fraley picked up a hit in 55.9% of his games last season (38 of 68), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (20.6%).
  • Including the 68 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 12 of them (17.6%), hitting a home run in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fraley drove in a run in 19 games last year out of 68 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 10.3% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He came around to score 25 times in 68 games (36.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 38
.287 AVG .238
.368 OBP .331
.511 SLG .434
11 XBH 10
5 HR 7
11 RBI 17
22/10 K/BB 32/17
0 SB 4
Home Away
28 GP 40
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Phillies will send Wheeler (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
