After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

In 52.8% of his games last year (19 of 36), Vosler had a base hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2022 (four of 36), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vosler picked up an RBI in nine out of 36 games last year (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (8.3%).

He scored 14 times last season in 36 games (38.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 15 .250 AVG .283 .322 OBP .377 .423 SLG .522 5 XBH 6 2 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/6 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

