Jordan Nwora could make a big impact for the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

In a 138-129 loss to the Knicks (his previous game) Nwora posted 11 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Nwora's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jordan Nwora Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 8.5 13.7 Rebounds 6.5 3.7 5.3 Assists 3.5 1.4 2.1 PRA 27.5 13.6 21.1 PR -- 12.2 19 3PM 2.5 1.4 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jordan Nwora's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jordan Nwora Insights vs. the Pistons

Nwora's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118.8 points per game.

The Pistons are the 24th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons give up 25.8 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.

Jordan Nwora vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 31 20 4 3 3 0 2 3/11/2023 16 11 2 1 2 0 1 1/23/2023 14 4 4 4 0 1 0 11/2/2022 26 12 4 1 2 0 2 10/31/2022 13 0 2 1 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nwora or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.