TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)
- Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Friedl got a hit in 55.6% of his 72 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.3% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last season (72 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl drove in a run in 20 of 72 games last season (27.8%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score 28 times in 72 games (38.9%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|42
|.297
|AVG
|.201
|.375
|OBP
|.273
|.462
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|10/10
|K/BB
|30/10
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|43
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (48.8%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.6%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.9%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.3%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (32.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will look to Wheeler (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.