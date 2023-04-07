Wil Myers -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

  • Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • Myers had a hit in 49 of 87 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • In eight of 87 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.2%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Myers drove in a run in 28.7% of his games last season (25 of 87), with two or more RBIs in 12 of them (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • In 27 of 87 games last season (31.0%) he scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 39
.208 AVG .309
.289 OBP .345
.304 SLG .485
6 XBH 16
3 HR 4
18 RBI 23
43/14 K/BB 43/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 45
23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%)
4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%)
10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%)
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wheeler (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
