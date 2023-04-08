Jason Day is in the field at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9. The par-72 course spans 7,545 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Day at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Jason Day Insights

Day has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Day has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Day has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Day has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of his past five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Day has finished in the top 20 in each of his past six tournaments.

Day hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -8 277 0 16 1 5 $3.6M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Day has three top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past 10 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

Day made the cut in seven of his past 10 entries in this event.

Day last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Day has played in the past year has been 238 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Day's Last Time Out

Day was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.9 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Day shot better than only 16% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Day carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Day recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Day's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average of 5.1.

At that last competition, Day carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Day finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, less than the field's average, 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Day fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Location: Augusta, Georgia

Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

