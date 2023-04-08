The Cincinnati Reds and Jose Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 35.4% of his games last year (17 of 48), Garcia had a base hit, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more hits.

Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.

In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run in 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 29 .123 AVG .170 .186 OBP .202 .138 SLG .250 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 6 28/5 K/BB 48/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 29 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

