On Saturday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Newman picked up at least one hit 54 times last season in 78 games played (69.2%), including multiple hits on 19 occasions (24.4%).

Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit just two round-trippers.

Newman picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games last year (18 of 78), with two or more RBIs in six of them (7.7%).

He scored in 25 of 78 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 41 .267 AVG .281 .310 OBP .321 .407 SLG .340 13 XBH 9 2 HR 0 16 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 23/7 3 SB 5 Home Away 37 GP 41 24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)