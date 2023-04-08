Predators vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (43-32-3) and Nashville Predators (40-30-8) face off at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO. The Jets fell to the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNW, and BSSO
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-165)
|Predators (+140)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have won 21 of the 44 games, or 47.7%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Nashville has gone 9-13, a 40.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Predators.
Predators vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|233 (22nd)
|Goals
|214 (28th)
|217 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (12th)
|50 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (24th)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.
Predators Advanced Stats
- Three of Nashville's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.4 goals.
- The Predators have scored 214 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Predators' 225 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.