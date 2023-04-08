When the (3-3) play the (2-5) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Nick Lodolo will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 9).

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter - PHI (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Lodolo - CIN (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Reds have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +120 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

