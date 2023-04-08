Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In four of six games this year, Steer has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in three of six games so far this season.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.21).
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.4 per game).
- Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
