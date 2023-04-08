The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs and a walk.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Friedl is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Friedl has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of six games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 6.21 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Phillies will look to Falter (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.