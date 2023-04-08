The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Friedl is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Friedl has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (50.0%).

He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 8.7% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of six games so far this year.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

