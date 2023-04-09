The Boston Celtics (56-25) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)

The Celtics' .531 ATS win percentage (43-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .432 mark (35-44-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Boston (19-23-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.2%) than Atlanta (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81), less often than Atlanta's games have (45 out of 81).

The Celtics have a .712 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (52-21) this season, better than the .364 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-21).

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.6 dimes per contest.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.9 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.5%.

Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52.2% of them have been two-pointers (62.3% of the team's made baskets) and 47.8% have been from beyond the arc (37.7%).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is second-best in the league offensively (118.5 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Atlanta attempts 33% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 67% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

