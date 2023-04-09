Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 0-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .294 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Fraley has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Fraley has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.64 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Phillies will send Walker (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
