The Cincinnati Reds and Jason Vosler, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three home runs and a walk.

Vosler has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vosler has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

