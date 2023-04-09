After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India is hitting .280 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
  • India has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • India has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five games this year (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
