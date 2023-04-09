The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

  • Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Newman reached base via a hit in 54 of 78 games last season (69.2%), including multiple hits in 24.4% of those games (19 of them).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
  • Newman drove in a run in 18 games last year out 78 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%).
  • In 25 of 78 games last season (32.1%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (6.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
37 GP 41
.267 AVG .281
.310 OBP .321
.407 SLG .340
13 XBH 9
2 HR 0
16 RBI 8
25/9 K/BB 23/7
3 SB 5
Home Away
37 GP 41
24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%)
14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%)
2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Phillies will look to Walker (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
