On Sunday, TJ Friedl (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with nine hits, batting .360 this season with four extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Friedl enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this year, with multiple hits in 57.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings