Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wil Myers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 9 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is batting .167 with four walks.
- Myers has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Myers has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.4 per game).
- Walker (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
