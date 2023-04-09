Wil Myers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 9 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is batting .167 with four walks.
  • Myers has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Myers has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Walker (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
