The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India is hitting .276 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • He ranks 85th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • India has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • India has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six games this season (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
