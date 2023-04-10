Predators vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (40-31-8), losers of three straight road games, visit the Calgary Flames (37-27-16) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSSO
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-200)
|Predators (+170)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville is 5-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Predators.
Predators vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|253 (17th)
|Goals
|214 (28th)
|244 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (12th)
|50 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (24th)
|47 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over twice.
- Over their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.3 goals, 2.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (214 total goals, 2.7 per game).
- The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 227 total, which ranks 12th among league teams.
- Their -13 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.