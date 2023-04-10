When the (6-3) square off against the (4-4) at Truist Park on Monday, April 10 at 7:20 PM ET, Bryce Elder will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 6).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Reds' matchup versus the Braves but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Braves with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Reds have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Reds have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Reds vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+280) Wil Myers 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

