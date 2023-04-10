The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Steer has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Steer has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings