Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has an OPS of .875, fueled by an OBP of .441 to go with a slugging percentage of .433. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Stephenson enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

Stephenson has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings