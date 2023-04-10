On Monday, Wil Myers (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is batting .185 with a double and six walks.

Myers has a base hit in five of eight games played this season (62.5%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Myers has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings