Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)
- Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Casali got a hit in 40.4% of his 57 games last year, with at least two hits in 8.8% of them.
- He went yard in 7.0% of his games last year (four of 57), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Casali picked up an RBI in 17.5% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.212
|.293
|OBP
|.337
|.238
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (46.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wright gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the league.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.