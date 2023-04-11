The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Casali got a hit in 40.4% of his 57 games last year, with at least two hits in 8.8% of them.

He went yard in 7.0% of his games last year (four of 57), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Casali picked up an RBI in 17.5% of his 57 games last season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 28 .190 AVG .212 .293 OBP .337 .238 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)