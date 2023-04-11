Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler leads Cincinnati in total hits (six) this season while batting .222 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 141st in batting average, 166th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (33.3%), leaving the park in 10.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vosler has an RBI in five of nine games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Wright starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
