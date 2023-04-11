Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.925) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 54th in slugging.
- In six of nine games this year (66.7%) India has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- India has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in seven of nine games (77.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
