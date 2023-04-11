Jonathan India -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.425), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.925) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 54th in slugging.
  • In six of nine games this year (66.7%) India has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • India has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in seven of nine games (77.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
