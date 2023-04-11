Jose Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Garcia has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

