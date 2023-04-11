Jose Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .222 with .
  • Garcia has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.73 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wright starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • His 3.19 ERA ranked 21st, 1.159 WHIP ranked 25th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
