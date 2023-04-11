Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .174 with a home run and a walk.
- Newman has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Wright gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
