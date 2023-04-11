The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .174 with a home run and a walk.

Newman has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings