The Cincinnati Reds and Kevin Newman, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .174 with a home run and a walk.
  • Newman has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Newman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Wright gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 27-year-old right-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
