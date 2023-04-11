On Tuesday, Will Benson (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a walk while batting .056.

Once in seven games this year, Benson got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.

Benson has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

