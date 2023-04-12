Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 2-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Braves.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .486 this season while batting .370 with seven walks and three runs scored.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (55.6%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Strider (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
