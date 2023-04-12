Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Braves.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +500)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +350)
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .238 with a home run and a walk.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Garcia has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Braves give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves will look to Strider (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
