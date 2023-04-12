Wednesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (8-4) versus the Cincinnati Reds (4-6) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on April 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (1-0) to the mound, while Hunter Greene will take the ball for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (45 total), Cincinnati is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Reds have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

