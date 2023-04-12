Spencer Strider will try to shut down TJ Friedl and company when the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 45 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.527 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Hunter Greene will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Away Hunter Greene Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies W 6-4 Away Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Bryce Elder 4/11/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Luis Cessa Kyle Wright 4/12/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Greene Spencer Strider 4/13/2023 Phillies - Home Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/14/2023 Phillies - Home Connor Overton Taijuan Walker 4/15/2023 Phillies - Home Graham Ashcraft Matt Strahm 4/16/2023 Phillies - Home Luis Cessa Aaron Nola 4/17/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Greene Taj Bradley

