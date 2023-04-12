Spencer Steer -- 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 11 hits, batting .314 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 27th in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), with at least two hits three times (30.0%).

In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Steer has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

